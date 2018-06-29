Missouri Certifies Results of November Election

JEFFERSON CITY - The results of Missouri's general election are now official, though they could face challenges in three races.

Secretary of State Robin Carnahan on Wednesday certified the results of the Nov. 6 election. But because the margin of victory was less than one percentage point, the losers could still ask for recounts in state House Districts 114 and 150 and in the 45th judicial circuit.

A new election already has been ordered for some precincts in the 150th House District in the Bootheel, because some voters originally were given the wrong ballots.

There also is one more official step to take in the presidential election. Missouri's 10 Republican presidential electors are to meet Dec. 17 at the Capitol to officially cast their Electoral College votes for Mitt Romney.