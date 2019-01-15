Missouri Chemical Plant to Pay More Than $200,000 in Clean Air Act Violations
LOUISIANA - A chemical company based in Delaware will pay $245,521 for Clean Air Act violations at its plant in Louisiana, Mo., a Mississippi River town 80 miles north of St. Louis.
The Environmental Protection Agency says Hercules Inc. is being fined for not controlling releases of hazardous air pollutants.
An inspection of the company in 2007 found that the company failed to stop leaks and monitor equipment, which violated part of the Clean Air Act.
