Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small eastern Missouri town is warning that illegal drugs found on the street look like candy or children’s vitamins.
KTVI-TV reports that officers in Potosi recently seized the drugs during a traffic stop. Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum posted photos of the drugs on the department’s Facebook page.
Gum says officials aren’t sure exactly what is in the drug, but the man found with them identified the substance as the mood-altering drug ecstasy.
Investigators have sent the drugs to a crime lab for testing, but results could take weeks.
