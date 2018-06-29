Missouri choir director charged with stalking

COLUMBIA (AP) - A choir director at Hickman High School in Columbia has been charged with stalking and is on leave from his job.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Matthew Wade Felts was accused in court documents of calling a woman "five or six times a day." The probable cause statement said he sent the woman "threatening text messages and messages on Facebook" over the course of a week.

The statement said he also threatened to come to the victim's house on multiple occasions and "threatened to have drugs planted" on the victim so she would be arrested as well.

Court records say a warrant was issued for Felts' arrest after he failed to appear for his arraignment on Dec. 19. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.