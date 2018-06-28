Missouri Church Worker Accused of Sex with Teen

By: The Associated Press

LEBANON (AP) - A bus driver for a south-central Missouri church has been charged with having sex with a teenage passenger.

The Lebanon Daily Record reports that 51-year-old Lester Robert Ishman of Lebanon faces multiple counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy. He was released from the Laclede County Jail after posting bond Thursday.

His attorney, Kayla Millsap, didn't immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

A Lebanon Police Department incident report says the alleged victim and her grandmother reported to police this month that Ishman had sex with the teen from the end of summer through September. The girl is younger than 16.