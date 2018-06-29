Missouri Churchgoer Makes Candles For Homeless

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Every Sunday, Dorothy Ditmars eagerly looks forward to the bits of leftover candles and tin cans that people leave for her at her church in the northwest Missouri town of Plattsburg.

Over the past several years, the 81-year-old woman has been transforming the castoffs into more than 1,300 candles for the homeless.

It all started when a newsletter came from the Grand Avenue Temple, a Methodist Church in Kansas City, about an outreach for the homeless and a need for candles in short casings. The St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/H4P5fP ) reported that the homeless use the candles for light and for warming canned food.

The appeal ended up before the Broadway United Methodist Church in Plattsburg, Mo., where Ditmars worships.

Ditmars says she's not very physical anymore but making candles is a way she can keep contributing.