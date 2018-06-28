Missouri cities added to lawsuits over traffic fine revenues

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - More St. Louis County cities are facing a lawsuit from the state attorney general over traffic fine revenues.

Attorney General Chris Koster said in a Thursday court filing that four additional cities are in violation of a law capping the portion of funding cities can get from traffic violations. Two did not file reports on time, one did not properly report the amount from traffic violations and one, Calverton Park, got too much from the fines.

A city attorney for the Village of Hanley Hills, which has not filed a report, says staff turnover delayed the report. He says the city did not violate the 30 percent cap on traffic revenues.

Of 13 municipalities included in the original lawsuit, Koster says six have been dismissed after complying with the law.