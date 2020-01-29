Missouri city sues, alleging dairy contaminated river
CABOOL (AP) - A southern Missouri city alleges in a lawsuit that a Dairy Farmers of America plant is regularly releasing untreated wastewater into a river.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Cabool is seeking $1.2 million in reimbursement, claiming in the suit that it has to spend more money with its own wastewater treatment to address the problem.
The suit also seeks other compensation and for the court to order DFA to stop releasing untreated wastewater into the Big Piney River.
