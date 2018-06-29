Missouri clinic seeks to provide physical and mental care

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A provider of mental health services in St. Louis called Places for People has partnered with Family Care Health Centers to open a clinic to provide mental and physical help to those in need.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that staff members of Places for People, which works with hospitals when patients are discharged from psychiatric units, began to visit Family Care Health Centers once a week about a year ago to screen patients who might need behavioral health services.

The coordination between the community healthcare provider and mental health provider seeks to help patients with mental illness who might not address physical ailments on their own.

According to Dr. Jaron Asher, many patients who are referred to an agency for mental illness and a physical illness often do not make it to both agencies.