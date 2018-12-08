Missouri college adjunct faculty vote to form union

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adjunct faculty members at Washington University in St. Louis have voted to form a union.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports out of the 404 eligible votes tallied Monday, 138 voted for collective bargaining, while 111 voted against.

Adjunct instructors usually work part time and are assigned classes when departments are short-staffed or when full-time professors are busy with heavy course loads. Many complain of not earning a livable wage and are typically hired on semester-long contracts.

Monday's vote was tallied by the National Labor Relations Board in St. Louis and won't be made official for seven days.

A university spokeswoman says the school won't comment until the count is official. However, the school did send a statement to employees saying that it's committed to working with the union.