Missouri college buildings evacuated after package found

ROLLA (AP) — Four buildings on the University of Missouri Science and Technology campus in Rolla have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found near the school's nuclear reactor.

Campus spokesman Andrew Careaga said the package was discovered in front of a door of the reactor about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Students and employees inside the four buildings — Parker Hall, Physics, Fulton Hall and Interdisciplinary Engineering Building — were evacuated and the area was sealed off.

Careaga said officials currently are waiting for bomb squads to arrive at the campus to investigate the package.

The 200-kilowatt reactor is used in the school's engineering and science programs.