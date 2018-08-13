Missouri college chancellor apologizes over false data

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The chancellor of the University of Missouri-Kansas City is apologizing after the Princeton Review last week stripped the college of its rankings for falsifying data.

The Kansas City Star reported Chancellor Leo Morton said Monday on KCUR-FM's program "Up to Date" that he's taking the issue seriously. He also has apologized to students, staff, alumni and the city in a letter to the school's campus.

The Princeton Review announced last Monday it was pulling the school's top-25 ranking for graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurship programs for 2014. It later announced it also would remove the rankings for 2011, 2012 and 2013 at the university's request.

The move came after a report finding the college's business school knowingly submitted false data when applying for rankings and awards from national organizations.