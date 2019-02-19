Missouri comes up short against Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS. - The Missouri Tigers fell short in Saturday's game against Mississippi, losing 75-65.

The Tigers made the first bucket, but never had the lead again. Just in the first half Jeremiah Tilmon was in foul trouble and the team had 15 turnovers.

Despite the struggling first half, Mizzou out-rebounded the rebels 37-21, but they weren't able to use that momentum to get ahead of Ole Miss.

The Tigers went into the second half trailing by nine points, 35-26.

The Rebel's lead started to balloon in the second half. A 9-0 run for Mississippi culminated in a 19-point lead with 16:00 left in the game.

Missouri was able to inch as close as nine but ultimately ended up losing by double digits. In total, Mizzou turned the ball over 25 times.

Missouri forward Mark Smith returned to action tonight fore the first time since January 23 but was only able to contribute three points in 14 minutes.

The Tigers get to come home for their next game, but it won't be any easier as they'll face No. 5 Kentucky on Tuesday. The Wildcats just downed the number one team in the country, Tennessee.