Missouri Commemorates Sixth Annual "Missing and Unidentified Persons Day"

JEFFERSON CITY - Monday marked Missouri's sixth annual "Missing and Unidentified Persons Day," established by former governor Matt Blunt in 2008.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Persons Unit labels more than 1,000 Missourians as actively missing persons, dating all the way back to cases from 1953. Patrol statistics say 4,035 adults and juveniles were reported missing at some point in 2013, although only 365 of those cases remain active.

The Missing Persons unit provides services to aid families of missing persons as well as preventative measures. The unit is responsible for activating statewide AMBER alerts and endangered person advisories and collecting DNA for a national missing persons database. It also offers safety programs geared toward both parents and children.