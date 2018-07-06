Missouri Commercial Trucks Passing The Test

6 years 5 months 1 day ago Thursday, February 02 2012 Feb 2, 2012 Thursday, February 02, 2012 10:43:00 PM CST February 02, 2012 in News
By: Megan Murphy
loading

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Almost half of the trucks traveling on the highway next to you shouldn't be there.  The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person was killed or injured in a commercial vehicle-related crash every 2.1 hours in 2010.

The steel giants you're sharing Missouri highways with -- ever wonder the last time they were inspected? In 2011, the Missouri State Highway Patrol inspected almost 85,000 commercial vehicles. Of those inspected, almost 35,000 trucks received out of service violations.

"Out of service violations are those ones where the driver has to leave the vehicle parked and can't move it again until that violation has been taken care of or the situation has been rectified," Captain Tim Hull of the highway patrol said.

If it's stopped on the side of the highway, it has to be towed away. The top three causes of flunking an inspection and rendering a truck out of service are brakes, tires and lights.

Officers can pull the trucks over for random spot checks or routine patrol -- they don't have to suspect a problem or receive a complaint. As of January, officers can pull a commercial vehicle driver over for talking on a cell phone. Only hands-free or push-to-talk devices are allowed.  And the Patrol's efforts may be working.

"The number of crashes related to vehicle defects in Missouri was a lot lower compared to the other states," Hull said.

Caption Hull attributes this fact to inspections. Some states don't require them; obviously, Missouri does. The number of fatal crashes in the state involving a commercial vehicle has been on a decline since 2007. 2007 saw 168 fatal crashes. The number dipped significantly in 2009 to 90 deaths. Most recently, 2010 and 2011 saw 103 and 105, respectively.

"More times than not, we see that the other vehicle that was involved had the contributing circumstance. It was not the contributing circumstance that fell upon the driver or the commercial vehicle, itself," Hull said

Hull says the key is for drivers of passenger cars is to pay attention.

"Don't hang out in the no-zone, which are those blind spots. If you can't see the driver's face in the mirror, then he can't see you," said Hull.

One local trucking company feels the key to safety on the highway is being proactive. Callaway Carriers inspects its tractors every 30 days or less; trailers - every 45 days. Drivers do daily inspections. Drivers don't climb in the truck unless every lug nut is tight. Apparently, Callaway Carriers way of doing things is working. The only out of service violation it had in 2011 was in Indiana when an inspector found a lose bolt on a suspension part.

In order to keep trucking companies accountable to those sharing the roads, USDOT compiles all inspections and defects data into a database called the carrier safety administration. There's a ranking system. 

All things considered, a trucking company's grade doesn't matter if drivers aren't paying attention to the steel giants on the highways.

In 2011, 10 commercial vehicle stops resulted in the seizure of 879 pounds of marijuana, 44 pounds of cocaine and more than a million dollars.

 

More News

Grid
List

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting period... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Moniteau County Sheriff's Office investigates child's death
Moniteau County Sheriff's Office investigates child's death
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Thursday.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River
Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

One dies after Sunrise Beach fire
One dies after Sunrise Beach fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach. The fire started around... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Leftover fireworks cause garage fire
Leftover fireworks cause garage fire
COLUMBIA - Leftover fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that heavily damaged a two-car garage and a vehicle... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:30:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group
Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 6:52:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls
Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls
COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions. According to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:59:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Girl with juvenile arthritis creates change for others like her
Girl with juvenile arthritis creates change for others like her
COLUMBIA- A Columbia girl with juvenile arthritis says her motivation and determination outpowers her pain every day. Eleven-year-old Kyleigh... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing boy who died is identified in Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missing boy who died is identified in Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the 13-year-old boy who died after... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5am 75°
6am 75°
7am 76°
8am 77°