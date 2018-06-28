Missouri Company Expanding, Adding Jobs

LEBANON (AP) - A south-central Missouri metal stamping company has announced plans to expand.



Detroit Tool and Metal Products, of Lebanon, is nearing completion of its first expansion, which is creating 125 jobs. Gov. Jay Nixon said in a release that the company is planning a second expansion that will add 75 more jobs.



Detroit Tool and Metal Products' first expansion consolidated a former facility in Iowa with its existing operation in Lebanon. The company's second expansion will involve building a 35,000-square-foot addition.



The state gave the company a $3.1 million economic incentive package. The company makes components for a variety of major industries, including appliance, agriculture and consumer products.