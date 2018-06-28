Missouri confirms Williams, Bello decisions to transfer

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has confirmed sophomore forward Johnathan Williams III and junior guard Deuce Bello are transferring.

The school said in a release Tuesday that Bello intended to graduate this spring and transfer to pursue graduate studies at another institution. As a condition to Williams III transfer release, he can not transfer to any SEC or Big 12 schools or future opponents Illinois and Arizona.

Williams averaged 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds, leading the Tigers in both categories, and started all 32 games.

Bello made three starts and averaged 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds.