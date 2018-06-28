Missouri Congressman Apologizes for Winehouse Post

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwestern Missouri congressman is apologizing to people offended by his online post about a dead singer and federal spending.



Republican Billy Long posted a message to Twitter on Monday saying: "No one could reach (hash)AmyWinehouse before it was too late. Can anyone reach Washington before it's too late? Both addicted -- same fate???"



Winehouse was found dead Saturday after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction for years. An autopsy did not determine what killed the 27-year-old.



Long said he thinks spending more than is collected also is an addiction.



Long told the Springfield News-Leader he did not intend disrespect to Winehouse, her family or her fans and apologized if anyone was offended.



Long, in his first term, represents the 7th Congressional District in southwestern Missouri.