Missouri congressman heightens security for staffers

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri congressman has heightened security to his office after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Washington, D.C. in June.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that staffers for Republican U.S. Rep. Billy Long were working behind locked doors and drawn blinds Wednesday in Springfield. Those wanting to meet with them are informed by a note on a window saying to call and set up an appointment.

A spokesman for Long says part of the reason for the locked-door policy is the shooting this summer at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot at the practice.

The spokesman says several instances of people cursing and threatening staffers at Long's offices in Springfield and Joplin also influenced the decision.