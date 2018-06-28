Missouri Conservation Agency Lifts Statewide Burn Ban
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Campfires once again will be allowed at Missouri conservation areas, thanks to rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isaac.
The Missouri Department of Conservation had issued a fire ban in June for its public properties because of the hot, dry summer.
But the department has now lifted that burn ban for all of the nearly 1,000 conservation areas that it manages. The agency says there may be some parts of the state that did not receive as much rain from recent storm, but it believes the fire danger will be reduced enough to lift the ban.
The department says managers of conservation areas still could re-impose bans for specific sites, if they believe the fire danger is too high.
