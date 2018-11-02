Missouri Conservation Department director resigning in July

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The director of the Missouri Conservation Department is resigning to take a job in the private sector.

Bob Ziehmer said Monday that he will be stepping down effective July 15 after six-and-a-half years as conservation director.

Ziehmer declined to say exactly what his new job will entail but said he expects to be working "at a national level in the conservation field."

The Missouri Conservation Department regulates and licenses hunting and fishing, manages forests and nature centers and promotes habitat conservation efforts on public and private lands.

Ziehmer said he began working for the department in 1987 as an hourly employee in the fisheries division.

A new director will be chosen by the state Conservation Commission.