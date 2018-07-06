Missouri Conservatives Back Health Insurance Exchanges

JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nearly one year after a federal law

overhauling the nation's health care system was enacted, Missouri

lawmakers have taken a small step toward implementing some of its

provisions by creating a health insurance exchange.

The exchange is a place where consumers could compare insurance

plans and their prices while deciding which ones to buy. The

proposed Missouri insurance exchange has found support even from

some conservative lawmakers who say the federal law should be

repealed.

Rep. Chris Molendorp, a Belton Republican, is sponsoring a bill

to create the insurance exchange. That bill was passed by a House

committee last week. Molendorp says the state must set up the

exchange soon in order to meet federal deadlines.