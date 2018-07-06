Missouri Conservatives Back Health Insurance Exchanges
JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nearly one year after a federal law
overhauling the nation's health care system was enacted, Missouri
lawmakers have taken a small step toward implementing some of its
provisions by creating a health insurance exchange.
The exchange is a place where consumers could compare insurance
plans and their prices while deciding which ones to buy. The
proposed Missouri insurance exchange has found support even from
some conservative lawmakers who say the federal law should be
repealed.
Rep. Chris Molendorp, a Belton Republican, is sponsoring a bill
to create the insurance exchange. That bill was passed by a House
committee last week. Molendorp says the state must set up the
exchange soon in order to meet federal deadlines.
More News
Grid
List
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting period... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Thursday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
in
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
in
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach. The fire started around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Leftover fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that heavily damaged a two-car garage and a vehicle... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions. According to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A Columbia girl with juvenile arthritis says her motivation and determination outpowers her pain every day. Eleven-year-old Kyleigh... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the 13-year-old boy who died after... More >>
in