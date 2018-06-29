Missouri Considers Dumping Common Core

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some lawmakers hope to make Missouri the second state to drop new education benchmarks and write its own student performance standards.

Legislation scheduled for debate this week on the Senate floor would form a panel to develop goals to replace the Common Core State Standards. The bill previously passed the House.

Under the bill, workgroups composed of parents and educators would recommend standards for English, math, science and history to the State Board of Education in 2015. Those standards would then be implemented by the 2016-17 academic year.

Earlier this year, Indiana became the first state to dump Common Core after initially adopting the standards. More than 40 other states have also adopted the benchmarks for reading, writing and math.