Missouri considers easing adoptee birth certificate access

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is among the majority of states that restrict access to original birth certificates for people who were adopted.

Legislation scheduled for House committee vote Tuesday would change that. The Missouri Adoptee Rights Act would allow adoptees to access their birth certificates when they turn 18.

An original birth certificate could help an adoptee identify his or her biological parent. Current law only allows adoptees to access identifying information if their biological parents consent or have died.

Bill supporters say more access to that information could help adoptees better understand their own health.

Opponents say biological parents agreed to adoption because it was anonymous, and changing that agreement retroactively would be wrong.