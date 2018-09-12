Missouri Considers Rules to Combat Invasive Algae

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri conservation officials are considering restrictions on the waders worn by freshwater anglers to control a type of invasive algae.



The non-native algae, called didymo or "rock snot," form large, thick mats on the bottom of cold streams and rivers, reducing food available to trout and other fish. They also clog water intakes and boat motors and interfere with fishing gear.



Conservation officials the algae probably spread through the porous soles of waders and wading boots.



The Conservation Department has approved a ban on porous-soled waders or footwear effective next March 1, pending public comment through the secretary of state's office.