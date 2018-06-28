Missouri Considers Tightening Food Stamp Eligibility

KANSAS CITY - Missouri is considering tightening food-stamp eligibility for thousands of adults.

Since 2009, Missouri has received a waiver from federal rules that allows lower-income adults without children to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program despite failing to meet work requirements.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Department of Social Services wants to change the program to waive work requirements only in counties where unemployment is higher than 10 percent.

In all other counties, adults getting food stamps would have three months to either find a job working at least 20 hours a week or enroll in a job training program.

Adults who lose their jobs after the rule change would be eligible for food stamps only for three months out of every three years.