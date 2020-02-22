Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 3:02:17 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with addiction, a notable expansion for a state that did not expand Medicaid after the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010.

Missouri's Medicaid now covers substance abuse programs for about two months after a woman gives birth. The bipartisan proposal, which passed the House last month in a 139-6 vote, would extend Medicaid a year beyond that, as long as the mother continued to receive treatment. A Senate hearing on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday.

"People don't ask to be addicted," said Rep. Marsha Haefner, a Republican of St. Louis and the bill's sponsor. "We need to treat them as though they have an illness."

Nationally, opioid use among pregnant women has risen sharply. In 2012, the number of newborns displaying signs of opioid withdrawal was five times higher than it was in 2000, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

The state would need a waiver from the federal government to enact the change, and it appears that Missouri's would be the first request of its kind.

Legislative researchers estimate that more than 1,200 women could be eligible for the extension each year, which could cost the state more than $4 million.

Supporters argue that the program's ripple effects could lead to savings elsewhere, such as the foster care system.

The Department of Social Services spends more than a quarter of a billion dollars every year on the thousands of foster children in Missouri, and congressional researchers have estimated that almost a third of kids in foster care throughout the country are there partly as a result of a parent's addiction.

"This is a really risky time for moms," said Cynthia Rogers, a psychiatrist at St. Louis Children's Hospital. At least half of people who struggle with addiction relapse, she said, and the challenges faced immediately after birth only increase a woman's stress.

"They were really motivated during pregnancy, and then you're sending them home now with an infant that is high needs," she said.

The added coverage could also have positive ripple effects. Melinda Monroe Ohlemiller, CEO of the home health care organization Nurses for Newborns, said there is a strong correlation between a mother's health and a baby's.

No one spoke against the proposal when it was debated in a House committee. The six lawmakers who voted against the proposal in the House either declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police arrest, use force on domestic assault suspect
Moberly police arrest, use force on domestic assault suspect
MOBERLY - Moberly police officers responded to a domestic assault at 1028 Sinnock Ave., at 2:48 a.m. Friday, February 21,... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 10:45:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

New projects ahead for Columbia city councilman after his final term
New projects ahead for Columbia city councilman after his final term
COLUMBIA - "Honest" and "righteous" are just a couple of words friends used to describe Columbia City Councilman Clyde Ruffin.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 5:55:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection
Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water & Light plans to perform water valve repairs at the intersection of North College Avenue and... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:57:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport with American Airlines are proposing a new daily nonstop air service to Charlotte, North Carolina... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:49:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Job Point receives money for renovations
Job Point receives money for renovations
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded $7.3 million to nonprofit's through its Neighborhood Assistance Program this week.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:25:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

CPD make second arrest in connection to United Credit Union armed robbery
CPD make second arrest in connection to United Credit Union armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a Jefferson City man in connection to an armed robbery on Jan. 7 at the... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:23:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler overcomes obstacles as sun sets on career
Blair Oaks wrestler overcomes obstacles as sun sets on career
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling sent seven qualifiers to the state championship this weekend in Columbia. Among them is senior... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 3:55:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in Sports

MU announces $2 million gift for the NextGen Health Institute
MU announces $2 million gift for the NextGen Health Institute
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a large gift from alumni Friday to support the university's NextGen Precision Health... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 3:02:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Moberly man arrested after running from police
Moberly man arrested after running from police
HUNTSVILLE - A Moberly man allegedly ran from Randolph County deputies Thursday after they attempted to stop him for careless... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 2:49:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Former Cole County Sheriff relieved by break in 29-year cold case teenager death
EXCLUSIVE: Former Cole County Sheriff relieved by break in 29-year cold case teenager death
COLE COUNTY - A suspect is in custody nearly 30 years after the death of a Russellville teenager, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 2:24:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Woman charged in connection with deadly Columbia home invasion
Woman charged in connection with deadly Columbia home invasion
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman with murder Friday in connection with a deadly home invasion and shooting in early... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 2:17:52 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Fulton students aim to impact others with writing
Fulton students aim to impact others with writing
FULTON - Three Fulton Middle School students are proving that kids can make an lasting impact. Khiauna Gay, Gabby... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 1:13:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Columbia businesses share hope in Columbia missing woman case
Columbia businesses share hope in Columbia missing woman case
COLUMBIA – Four months after a Columbia woman, Mengqi Ji, went missing, many local businesses still have the flyers on... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 1:09:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Barbers start mental health conversations with clients
Barbers start mental health conversations with clients
CONWAY, AR – A barbershop in Arkansas is helping its community open up about mental health. Picture Perfect has become... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 12:30:37 PM CST February 21, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County Counts to hold more meetings on 2020 Census
Boone County Counts to hold more meetings on 2020 Census
COLUMBIA - Boone County Counts will hold the latest in a series of outreach meetings about the 2020 Census on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 5:00:00 AM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Empower Missouri aims to reintroduce tax credit for low-income housing
Empower Missouri aims to reintroduce tax credit for low-income housing
COLUMBIA - Empower Missouri spearheaded a letter to Gov. Mike Parson to try to reinstate a tax incentive program for... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:02:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

School bus crash in Columbia leaves one injured
School bus crash in Columbia leaves one injured
COLUMBIA - A head-on collision between a school bus and a SUV blocked both sides of North Route Z. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 6:41:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court
Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - Leonard Jerome Wilson, 41, a former Camden County Sheriff's deputy, was sentenced to 8 years of federal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:47:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 31°
9am 36°
10am 41°
11am 46°