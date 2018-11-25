Missouri consumers not included in E. coli-related recall

The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

NEW YORK - Missouri consumers were in the clear Wednesday after learning a bottled water recall, concentrated on the east coast, did not include Missouri.

Niagara Bottling recalled 14 brands of bottled spring water produced at two Pennsylvania manufacturing plants after the operator of one of its contracted springs failed to reveal evidence of E. coli bacteria.

The water is labeled under brands including Acadia, Acme, Big Y, Best Yet, 7-11, Niagara, Nature's Place, Pricerite, Superchill, Morning Fresh, Shaws, Shoprite, Western Beef Blue and Wegman's. The recall includes products made at two Pennsylvania plants between June 10 and June 18.

Consumers should not drink the affected water without boiling it first to kill bacteria and other organisms.

Niagara Bottling said the recall affected Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company said E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply on June 10, but there was no E. coli contamination detected in its finished products or in the spring water delivered to its bottling facility. As of Wednesday, the company had not received any reports of illness.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea and vomiting.

Niagara Bottling stopped using the spring source because the operator did not notify the company of the incident in a timely manner.

Consumers may visit Niagara Bottling's website or contact Niagara Bottling at 877-487-7873 for more information.