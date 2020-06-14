Missouri Contemporary Ballet's "Couch Ballet" takes the final bow online

COLUMBIA - The final performance of the Missouri Contemporary Ballet Spring season looks different this year because of COVID-19.

"Couch Ballet" is an online series by the ballet company in lieu of its in-person Spring performances. Episode six, the final episode, premieres on YouTube at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The company has released bi-weekly performances from past seasons since the beginning of April. Rather than gather in person at the Missouri Theatre, audiences can watch and rewatch performances from years past.

Karen Mareck Grundy, artistic and executive director, explained how her team created the online series to still provide art for the community during the pandemic.

"We started showing videos bi-weekly and my friend said that it was like a couch ballet, and that's how we came up with the name," Grundy said. "We wanted to showcase different choreographers and have a Facebook Q and A after each premiere so people could get to know them and the dances better."

Choreographers and dancers began preparing for the Spring season in January of 2020. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the company made the decision to cancel all future performances for Spring season.

Missouri Contemporary Ballet partnered with the Missouri Symphony for the 2020 Spring season. Director Monica Palmer said it was devastating for the shows to be cancelled.

"As an arts addict and someone who loves going to live performances, it was heartbreaking to cancel our performances," Palmer said. "But it's been a gift to still be able to watch them from our own homes."

The company hopes to have live, in-person performances for the 2020 Fall season. You can watch any of the past Couch Ballet performances here.