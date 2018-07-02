Missouri continues home dominance, downs South Carolina

1 year 4 months 1 week ago Monday, February 20 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20, 2017 7:32:00 AM CST February 20, 2017 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball knocked off the sixth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday afternoon 62-60.

Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham led the Tigers with 26 points on 10-16 shooting. It was her eighth 20-point game of the season. She scored the deciding basket with under a second left to seal the victory.

The Tigers (19-9, 9-5 SEC) earned their ninth conference victory this season, their most since 2005-2006. Mizzou is 14-1 at home this season and has now downed five straight ranked opponents at home. 

Mizzou earned an early 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter behind strong defense. South Carolina's 10 points were lowest the Gamecocks have scored in a first quarter in conference play this season.

South Carolina (22-4, 12-2 SEC) would counter in the second quarter and take a 30-26 lead to the half. The Gamecocks extended their lead to 10 with 6:06 left in the third quarter. However, Mizzou made seven straight field goals to take a 44-42 lead with just over two minutes left in the third. The Gamecocks answered with a pair of jumpers and Mizzou trailed 48-44 at the end of three. 

The Tigers trailed 60-58 with under a minute left, but Cunningham recovered an offensive rebound from a Cierra Porter miss and scored to tie the game with 35 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing Gamecock posession, senior guard Lianna Doty took a charge from Kaela Davis to give the Tigers the ball back with 23 seconds. After almost turning the ball over, Mizzou got the ball to Sophie Cunningham with low time. Cunningham drove across the paint from the left wing and used a pass fake to get space to drop in the go-ahead layup.

South Carolina failed to get a shot up before time expired on their last posession.

The win also propels the Tigers to fourth in the SEC standings. Mizzou will next play Thursday night, Senior Night, against Ole Miss. 

