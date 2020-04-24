Missouri Counties Measure Up in Health Rankings

COLUMBIA - If you've ever wondered how your county stacks up, the 2012 County Health Rankings are out. It ranks counties according to health factors in four categories; Health Behaviors, Clinical Care, Social and Economic Factors and Physical Environment. The factors are ranked according to proficiency or deficiency in a wide variety of topics ranging from premature death to education.

Linda Cooperstock, Public Health Planner for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, said the Rankings gets its information by collecting federal data from every single county in the United States.

Cooperstock also explained why some counties get lower scores. "A lot of it is there's a big difference between capacity in the rural counties and the not-so-rural ones that might have a nice urban center to them.", she said.

She added, "And, they may not have the resources, or they just may not have yet gotten their coalitions together or their city and county leadership together to start making policy changes."

Counties looking to raise their score can check the website for tips on how to improve.

Anyone can access the 2012 County Health Rankings site and find the data for their county in Missouri and can compare it with the data for other counties. The website has a tool to help you compare counties within a state, but not counties between states.

