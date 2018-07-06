Missouri county commissioner race ends in a tie

DONIPHAN (AP) — A recount isn't yet complete, but it appears a county commissioner race in this week's Missouri primary election ended in a dead heat.

Jerry Kelly and Andy Towell each received 475 votes in Tuesday's Republican primary for western district commissioner in Ripley County in southeast Missouri.

The county's election verification board will select one precinct at random for a recount. If the tie stands, another election between the two candidates is expected before the November general election.