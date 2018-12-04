Missouri county to pay $275K to settle jail negligence claim
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri's Jackson County will pay $275,000 to settle a negligence claim involving the county's jail.
The Kansas City Star reports that the recipient of the settlement, identified only by the initials "L.M.," alleged that the claims relate to an incident Aug. 26 at the Jackson County Detention Center.
Authorities previously reported that two women said they were assaulted in the downtown jail that day, and that both cases involved security lapses caught on video. Charges have been filed only in one of those alleged attacks.
Those attacks prompted the city to transfer its female prisoners out of the lockup until security was improved. Kansas City contracts with Jackson County to hold municipal prisoners in the county jail.
