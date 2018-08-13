Missouri couple accused in the molestation of 12-year-old girl

COLE COUNTY - Cole County law enforcement is accusing a Missouri couple of the statutory rape of a 12 year-old girl, as well as victim tampering.

Henry Mendenhall allegedly molested the girl. The victim was later interviewed at the Rainbow House in Columbia and said Henry Mendenhall inappropriately touched her after she told him not to.

Chelsea Harvey, Mendenhall's sister, reported to law enforcement that she found Mendenhall with the girl, whose pants and underwear were pulled down.

Crystal Mendenhall is accused of tampering with a victim. The girl's brother told investigators Crystal Mendenhall told the girl "If anyone asks, it is a rash; tell them that Henry was looking at it".

Callaway County authorities say the alleged rape took place on August 11th at about 12:30 and the conversation occurred later that day.