Missouri couple accused of stealing $300K from casino

CLAYTON (AP) — An eastern Missouri husband and wife are accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a casino after finding a technical glitch in the casino's system.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 60-year-old Eileen R. Sheldon and 61-year-old Daniel T. Sheldon were each charged last week with felony stealing.

A lawyer for Eileen Sheldon did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday. An attorney for Daniel Sheldon declined comment.

Charging documents say the couple realized in 2014 there was a system error at the River City Casino that allowed them to download unearned winnings with a loyalty card. The documents say the system would void the transaction when the couple tried to download the winnings from their cards, but more $300,000 in funds were credited anyway due to the glitch.