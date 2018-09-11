Missouri couple charged in 18-month-old girl's death

SEYMOUR, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman and her boyfriend are charged in the death of the woman's 18-month-old daughter.

Twenty-one-year-old Jennifer Bolin and 22-year-old Michel Perrin, of Seymour, are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges of child abuse resulting in death. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that an autopsy determined that the girl died of asphyxia.

The probable cause statement says Perrin got upset because he was awoken by Bolin's 3-year-old and 18-month-old daughters playing. The statement says he put the children down for a nap and wrapped them up in a blanket tight enough so that they could not move.

Perrin called 911 after finding the younger child unresponsive. Investigators determined that the blanket had covered the girl's face.