Missouri Couple Charged With Cemetery Fund Theft

MISSOURI CITY (AP) - The mayor and city clerk of Missouri City, who are married, are charged with embezzling more than $76,000 from the city's cemetery association.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/LzPQ0n ) Tommy R. Lynn and Wanda L. Lynn are accused of embezzling $76,522 to pay balances of more than $25,000 on city-issued credit cards.

Court documents say the Lynns used the city's Visa cards and money from the Missouri City Cemetery Association for personal expenses and expenses not approved by the association's president. Wanda Lynn was treasurer of the cemetery association.

Online court documents do not indicate that the Lynns have an attorney.