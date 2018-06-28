Missouri couple charged with robbing store with child in car

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri couple has been charged with attempting to rob a gaming store with their one-year-old child in the car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Oscar Rivera and 21-year-old Ciera Ruengert, of New Haven, were charged Friday with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Game Depot in the town of Washington.

Police allege that Ruengert brandished a handgun and demanded money. Police say the owner then hit her in the head with his own gun before she escaped. The owner and his wife provided descriptions of the suspects. The ankle monitoring device that Rivera was wearing helped police track down the couple.