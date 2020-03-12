Missouri Couple Convicted in Death of Disabled Teen

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri couple has been convicted in the death of the woman's biological son, a disabled teenager who authorities say was kept in a locked, freezing bedroom and weighed just 98 pounds before he died.

Robert and Ronda Shrout, from the Laclede County town of Falcon, did not testify last month in a three-day trial before a judge in Camden County. The judge on Tuesday convicted them of second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors described Ronda Shrout's 18-year-old son, Aaron Eugene Johnson, as mentally challenged. He died of pneumonia after being taken to a hospital in January 2006.

Authorities said the teen was covered with bruises and sores. Prosecutors said the couple failed to provide him with food, shelter, medical care or heat during wintertime.

Sentencing is scheduled for September.