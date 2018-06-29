Missouri court affirms decision in electrocution case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court says a utility company isn't liable in the deaths of two children at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Angela Anderson filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013 in Morgan County claiming Union Electric, which owns the recreational lake, failed to notify lake dock owners of the need for electrical protection devices to prevent shocks in case of short circuits.

Anderson's lawsuit claimed Union Electric was negligent when her children died in 2012 of "drowning, electrocution, or both" while swimming at the lake.

The high court affirmed the circuit court's dismissal of the lawsuit based on a state recreational use act, which says landowners aren't liable when people use their property free of charge.