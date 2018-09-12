Missouri court blocks enforcing new deer regulations

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A court ruling has blocked a Missouri department from enforcing new regulations on private deer operations.

The preliminary injunction issued this month in Gasconade County court keeps the Missouri Department of Conservation from enforcing new rules aimed at curbing the spread of chronic wasting disease until questions about the legality of the laws can be resolved.

The Kansas City Star reports the new regulations, include prohibiting importing captive deer and similar animals into Missouri.

Missouri deer farmers contend the new regulations unfairly target them.

The court ruled there wasn't enough proof the disease posed as serious a threat as the department claims.

The department says it's disappointed with the injunction, but hopes to prevail at trial.