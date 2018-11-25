Missouri court gets help to try to decide death penalty case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is bringing in some help as it tries to decide a lingering a death penalty case.

The court announced Monday that Western District appellate Judge Lisa White Hardwick will sit as a special member of the high court to help it resolve a case involving Reginald Clemons.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in February 2014 on whether to overturn Clemons' murder conviction and death sentence for the 1991 deaths of sisters Julie and Robin Kerry, whom prosecutors say were shoved off a St. Louis bridge into the Mississippi River. At issue is a report from a special judge who said prosecutors suppressed evidence that police may have beaten Clemons while questioning him.

The seven-member Supreme Court originally heard the case with just six members present.