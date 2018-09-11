Missouri court hearing traffic camera ordinances

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court is hearing arguments against city ordinances that use traffic cameras to ticket people for running red lights or speeding.

The high court was to hear appeals Tuesday in three separate cases challenging traffic-camera ordinances by municipalities in St. Louis and St. Charles counties and in St. Louis city.

Lower courts have invalidated the local ordinances, in part because they said the ordinances conflicted with state laws governing traffic violations. The cities have appealed.

State legislators considered bills earlier this year that would have set forth a legal framework for traffic enforcement cameras. But the measures failed to pass during the session that ended in May.