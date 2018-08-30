Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District.

Judge Thomas N. Chapman will succeed Judge James E. Welsh, who retired in March.

"Judge Chapman is a distinguished jurist whose rural perspective, I believe, will add additional balance to the court. I have high confidence that he will continue to be a fair arbiter of the law, faithfully interpret the law as written, and reasonably consider decisions made at the trial level in his own evaluation,” said Governor Parson.

Judge Chapman is a native of Chillicothe, Missouri and earned his Bachelors of Arts from Westminster University in political science. Before being appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, he served as a circuit judge for the 43rd Judicial Circuit, Division 1, in 2011. He was elected as the presiding judge for the 43rdJudicial Circuit in 2012.

Governor Parson was pleased with the pool of candidates presented to him by the appellate judge commission and is thankful for all of their hard work.