Missouri Court Rejects Challenge to Cash-Only Bail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that a criminal defendant may be forced to pay cash to be released from jail before trial.

A St. Louis County set a $75,000 cash-only bail for a man accused of invading people's privacy by using a concealed camera in a massage therapy business. The defendant, Kirk Jackson, challenged the cash bail order.

Many who are arrested can be released from jail after posting bond. Defendants sometimes contract with a bail bondsman who covers the bond for a fee. Judges also ave set cash-only bail that requires defendants pay the full sum to be released.

On Tuesday, the state high court rejected a constitutional challenge to the cash-only bail requirement.