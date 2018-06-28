Missouri court rules against man claiming anxiety hurt trial

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against a man who appealed his death sentence for killing an elderly couple while burglarizing their home.

The judges said Tuesday that Jesse Driskill failed to prove he was mentally unable to stand trial.

The Lebanon resident had argued he didn't receive a fair trial because of complications from his anxiety. He didn't receive anxiety medication, and he sometimes chose not to be in court to avoid having panic attacks in front of jurors.

Driskill was convicted of killing 82-year-old Johnnie Wilson and 76-year-old Coleen Wilson at their home near Lebanon in July 2010. The couple had just celebrated their 59th anniversary when they walked in on Driskill burglarizing their home.

Driskill's attorney says she will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.