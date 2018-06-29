Missouri court upholds limits on cellphone tower regulations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld two laws that limit the ability of local governments to regulate cellphone towers.

The court's decision Tuesday dealt with laws that capped application fees, limited the criteria cities can consider and set deadlines for governments to make decisions on cellphone towers.

The Missouri Municipal League successfully challenged those laws in 2013, when a judge found procedural violations in the way they were passed.

The Legislature re-enacted the laws in 2014, and the Municipal League again challenged them in court. This time, the Supreme Court found no problems in the way they were passed.