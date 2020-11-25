COLUMBIA – Boone County Health Department assistant director Scott Clardy questions if the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri is accurate.
"We have a little bit of a concern with the new system," he said. "Are we actually getting all the cases?"
Clardy is referring to the state health department's database, EpiTrax. According to Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the state health department, the database itself has been in use for months.
The change, however, is positive cases are no longer being reported through texts to local health departments. Instead, they come only through the database.
Clardy said learning of positive cases as soon as possible is important for his team.
"Our bigger concern is making sure we are notified of all the cases so we can do appropriate follow up with them," he said. "That's our main concern, is are we getting all the positive cases out of this system or not? And frankly, I think the state health department has the very same concern, they want to make sure we are getting all the cases out of there, also."
Cox said there are no issues with the system.
Clardy said if someone in Boone County tests positive for COVID-19, but does not hear from a contact tracer, to call the health department so they learn of the case.