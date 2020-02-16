Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters

Engine 22 Firefighter Lesley Prather is one of the mothers killed. | Courtesy: Louisville Division of Fire

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Authorities in eastern Missouri said two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday. The accident is now a criminal investigation, according to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

Lohmar said authorities are awaiting toxicology reports on the driver who caused the crash, and that the driver has a history of drug charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Juston Wheetley, the pickup truck was headed eastbound and crossed a grassy median and drove into oncoming westbound traffic. The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Two people died at the scene and two others died at a nearby hospital. "They were all transported to hospitals as fast as possible. And, of course, it’s hard to identify kids when they don’t have IDs on them and the two adults are dead,” Wheetley said.

Lesley Prather was a firefighter at the Louisville Division of Fire in Kentucky.

"With heavy hearts and tremendous sorrow, we mourn the tragic deaths of Engine 22 Firefighter Lesley Prather, along with her daughter Rhyan, and their friends Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey, daughter and granddaughter of retired LFD Major Dave Urton," said a news release from the division.

All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

There was an Acura behind the minivan that was also involved in the accident. The two people inside were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Just looking at the damage of the vehicles, it was a horrendous impact," said MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson. "And the people in the minivan, they probably didn't even have a chance to avoid the crash at the time."