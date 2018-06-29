Missouri Creamery Pulls Cheese from Store Shelves

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri health officials say a 250-pound batch of cheese that may be contaminated with a Shiga toxin-producing strain of E. coli is being pulled from store shelves.

The possible contamination was detected in preliminary tests conducted on Flory's Favorite cheese. The Missouri Department of Agriculture says further tests are being conducted.

Flory's Favorite cheese is a 60-day aged cheese made with raw milk at Homestead Creamery in the northern Missouri town of Jamesport.

Packages of the cheese are marked with "Packed On 210" on the label.

The cheese was sold at the Homestead Creamery facility in Jamesport. It also may have been sold by HyVee grocery stores in Liberty and Trenton, Benedict Builders' Farm in Knob Noster and Milton Creamery in Milton, Iowa.